Slimmer at a cost

AFTER rumours last year and then leaks this August, Sony has officially announced that a new, slimmer version of the existing PlayStation 5 (PS5) is coming in November. Having the same technical specifications as the current PS5, the new versions will eventually replace the current versions once the latter’s existing stocks are depleted.

In terms of its cost, it is a bit of an increase, especially depending on the strength of your currency, which for Malaysians will not sound too great. The new consoles will cost US$450 (RM2,125) for the digital-only version, while the version that comes with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost US$500 (RM2,361).

There will also be a new vertical stand sold separately for US$30 (RM141). At the time of writing, the price in Ringgit for the above is a direct conversion; Sony has not revealed the official pricing of the new versions and vertical stand in Malaysia.

For comparison, the current “fat” PS5s cost US$400 (RM2,069) for the digital version and US$500 (RM2,499) for the disc drive version. Essentially, the new digital version of the PS5 will cost more than the existing digital version.

The PlayStation blog that unveiled the news also detailed that the new PS5s have a reduced volume by 30%, and by extension, the units weigh less. Additionally, the new versions will have 1TB of storage space, which is a 200GB increase over existing models.