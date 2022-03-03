Slug it up

Say the word “slugging” and you may immediately think of the slimy little gastropod mollusc most commonly found in our home gardens, but when it comes to skincare, the word has a very different meaning entirely.

So, what exactly is slugging?

You might have heard of snail facials or beauty products with snail slime, and although slugging gets its name from the idea of snail slime, the beauty trend called slugging actually requires a completely different product. Essentially, slugging involves slathering your face in a layer of petroleum jelly as the last step of your nighttime skincare routine.

As petroleum jelly melts into your skin, it flows into spaces between cells and the gaps in the skin’s lipid barrier. Once there, the petroleum jelly re-solidifies, acting as a sealant, that’s how it forms an occlusive barrier.

The benefits

Since petroleum jelly is an occlusive substance, it forms a layer on the skin’s surface to block moisture loss, keeping your skin hydrated and helps lock in the other products you applied so they can work their magic. By applying products beneath the occlusive barrier, it helps the other skincare products like serums or creams to penetrate more deeply since they won’t evaporate. This, in turn, leads to youthful-looking, glowy, and bouncy skin.

Slugging isn’t just limited to soothing dry lips and eyelids. Many might think that skincare is only for their face, but if you think about it, your entire body is covered in skin! Many dermatologists recommend the use of petroleum jelly for extremely dry skin conditions.

As an emollient and occlusive ointment, it prevents transdermal water loss from the skin, so if you have dry patches on your calves or elbows, you can also give this trend a try.

Dermatologists recommend petroleum jelly for eczema sufferers, with the National Eczema Association recommending using it as a moisturiser for hand eczema. If you’re applying them to your knees and elbows, you can also try wrapping cling wrap to treated areas and cover with clean, dry cotton tube socks to lock in deep moisture and prevent it from getting onto your bed sheet.