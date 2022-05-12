Slumberland: An amazing ride from start to finish

SLUMBERLAND, which was inspired by the enduring Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strips by Winsor McCay, centres on a teenage girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who is forced to live with her uncle after losing her father. Nemo spends her days trying to fit in, but at night she spends her time exploring weird new realms with Flip (Jason Momoa), a partner she never imagined. Using a secret map of Slumberland, Nemo and Flip travel through dreams and avoid dangers as they search for her father.

Slumberland is nearly entirely set in computer-generated settings, yet the action is straightforward, the goals are obvious, and Nemo is always the main emphasis. The main takeaways are about grieving, the use of fiction to dull our suffering, and the necessity of accepting truth in order to move on. However, there is also a discussion of loneliness and how dreams may encourage a lonely existence. It’s commendable of the movie to resist making Uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd) into some sort of evil character.

Instead, his storyline is nearly as clear-cut as Nemo’s. Adults, in my opinion, would identify with Phillip, whilst kids would gravitate toward Nemo.