SM Entertainment leads in album sales

SM ENTERTAINMENT recently reported their total album sales exceeded 17 million copies in 2021.

According to their official report, the company released 25 different albums which recorded 15.043 million copies in sales. With the previously released album sales of 2.578 million copies, the company recorded 17.62 million copies in sales as of Dec 31, 2021.

This record is almost twice as large as that of the year 2020, showing SM Entertainment and their artists’ content creating power.

NCT, EXO, and Baekhyun’s albums won the million-seller titles and all 25 albums under the label were ranked on Gaon’s annual top 100 albums chart.