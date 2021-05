SUNWAY Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV) is providing patients from government hospitals the opportunity to receive treatments from the hospital at a discounted rate in an aim to make quality healthcare more accessible.

Patients who have a referral letter from government hospitals can opt to start or continue their treatment at SMCV and enjoy 40% off their hospital bill from now until the end of the year.

In the past year, government hospitals have been inundated with treating both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients in a bid to flatten the curve. This has led to a delay in non-Covid-19 patients with health problems from receiving treatment when they need it most, which may further exacerbate their conditions.

Recognising this, SMCV has decided to embark on this programme to allow patients to seek out the necessary treatments in a timelier manner.

Derrick Chan, SMCV Chief Executive Officer says, “We believe that every individual should have access to affordable healthcare, so they are able to live their lives to the fullest. This initiative will provide us with the opportunity to make private healthcare more accessible and reduce the patients’ waiting time in receiving critical care for their conditions.”