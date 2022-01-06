Smile, you’re on camera!

Relive Polaroid’s glory days with these six amazing instant cameras

IN an era of multicam smartphones, old school instant cameras have witnessed a resurgence in popularity of late. Today, companies like Leica and Lomography are also hopping on the bandwagon to relive the nostalgia. Instant cameras have always been a popular staple, especially among Generation Z and Millennials. Mainly because one gets to immortalise great and precious moments in their life and can instantly print copies of it to keep in their wallet, at the back of their phone case or gift their loved ones. Portable and convenient, instant cameras are easy for everyone to use, even if you’re a beginner. Here’s a list of instant cameras that you can get your hands on! Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

This is the perfect instant camera if you’re a beginner and on a budget. Its tiny built-in selfie mirror makes it easier for you to get the perfect selfie hassle-free. Whether you’re taking pictures under the bright sun or at night, the Instax Mini 11 will automatically adjust its settings and exposure to give you the best lighting and photo. Available in a variety of colours, this camera is also built with a few shooting modes that can be selected by turning the lens ring. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Another beginner-friendly instant camera is the Instax Mini 40 that allows one to shoot easily without having to adjust its exposure or settings. Its simple features are suitable for those who are looking for an instant camera that simply allows you to point at an object or person and just snap away. Similar to Mini 11, its selfie mode adds flexibility for the users where they can simply pull out the lens to activate it. This camera is designed with a vintage and retro aesthetic as well as a faux-leather and silver accents finishing. Instax Square SQ6

If you’re looking for an instant camera that prints square photos and has an array of shooting styles, Instax Square SQ6 is the perfect buy. This camera has auto-exposure, selfie/portrait mode, macro and landscape modes, double exposure as well as dark and light mode. Its double exposure mode has become a favourite among users as they get to layer two exposures above each other and allow users to explore their creative side. A few other notable features are its three colour filters and its refined flash sensor that produces bright and clear photos. Polaroid Now+

Polaroid Now+ provides you with high-quality polaroid photos with its dual-lens autofocus. Now+ enables users to choose its shooting options from their app. Some of the shooting modes that are available in their app are tripod, manual mode, aperture priority, portrait, double exposures and many more. This rechargeable camera can hold up to 15 packs of film. Although its i-Type film runs quite expensive, it still offers both modern and vintage results. Lomography Diana Instant Square

The Diana Instant Square is perfect for those who love lo-fi image results. This camera allows users to change its lenses, from 110 mm telephoto lens, 55 mm wide-angle to 20 mm fisheye lens and many more. Designed with a detachable viewfinder, users get to choose to compose or detach the viewfinder and shoot from the hip. One of its notable features is its unlimited multiple exposure modes where you can build it up in the same frame with as many scenes as you love to produce your dream and the perfect shot. Other than that, users can create their own frame according to their preferences with its full manual settings. Lomo’Instant Automat