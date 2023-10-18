Smiths’ marriage over

ALMOST like clockwork, Jada Pinkett-Smith has once again put herself in the spotlight. In an interview with Today to promote her upcoming book, Worthy, Smith revealed that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016 and are “living separately,” despite putting on a facade that they were a unified couple.

“Why did it fracture? That’s a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said during the interview.

“I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

The actress also admitted that it was kept a secret as Will and she were “not ready yet” and “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership”.

At one point, Smith said she considered a legal divorce but could not go through with it.

“I made a promise that there would never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” she said.

“I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

The revelation added another degree of complexity to the Oscars incident last year, when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made a harmless joke about Smith’s shaved head.

On top of it all, there is also the other angle, where Smith admitted in 2020 that she and singer August Alsina — her son, Jaden Smith’s friend — had an “entanglement”.