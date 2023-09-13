SneakerLah is back and bigger than ever

MALAYSIA’S largest and highly-awaited sneaker lifestyle convention, SneakerLAH is back, this time featuring an exciting concert.

The eagerly anticipated annual event is set to be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) during the weekend of October 7-8, 2023.

In collaboration with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 | Z Fold5, SneakerLAH is set to elevate the experiences of sneaker enthusiasts through cutting-edge technology which enables audiences to capture and showcase their sneakers and outfits in high-resolution detail.

Since its inception in 2015 at the Lot 10 shopping centre, the event has experienced remarkable growth. It has evolved into a comprehensive convention that provides a platform for fans to explore, discover, buy, sell, trade, and connect over their common love for all things related to sneakers and streetwear.

In previous editions, this occasion has garnered a significant following of sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts, collectors, and traders, drawing attendees not just from within the nation but also from the wider surrounding region.

In addition to the SneakerLAH marketplace, showcasing the hottest and rarest sneakers and streetwear items, this year’s event is set to introduce the Vintage Corner, a dedicated space that will cater to vintage clothing enthusiasts.

Adding an intriguing component to the event, a new segment called ConcertLAH had been announced. This full-scale concert will showcase both local and international musical acts and is scheduled to take place in a separate hall adjacent to the venue’s main event hall on the first evening.