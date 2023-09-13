SneakerLah is back and bigger than ever

MALAYSIA’S largest and highly-awaited sneaker lifestyle convention, SneakerLAH is back, this time featuring an exciting concert.
The eagerly anticipated annual event is set to be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) during the weekend of October 7-8, 2023.
In collaboration with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 | Z Fold5, SneakerLAH is set to elevate the experiences of sneaker enthusiasts through cutting-edge technology which enables audiences to capture and showcase their sneakers and outfits in high-resolution detail.
Since its inception in 2015 at the Lot 10 shopping centre, the event has experienced remarkable growth. It has evolved into a comprehensive convention that provides a platform for fans to explore, discover, buy, sell, trade, and connect over their common love for all things related to sneakers and streetwear.
In previous editions, this occasion has garnered a significant following of sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts, collectors, and traders, drawing attendees not just from within the nation but also from the wider surrounding region.
In addition to the SneakerLAH marketplace, showcasing the hottest and rarest sneakers and streetwear items, this year’s event is set to introduce the Vintage Corner, a dedicated space that will cater to vintage clothing enthusiasts.
Adding an intriguing component to the event, a new segment called ConcertLAH had been announced. This full-scale concert will showcase both local and international musical acts and is scheduled to take place in a separate hall adjacent to the venue’s main event hall on the first evening.
The inaugural show will include performances by Korean soul artist Lee Hi, Singapore-born rapper, producer, and songwriter ALYPH, Malaysian rap powerhouse ForceParkBois, and the local debut of Toronto-based Malaysian R&B crooner Ethan Low. Special guest Trinidad James from Full Size Run will also take the stage.
“Each year we strive to improve the SneakerLAH experience – with our new home at MITEC, we have a lot of room for growth which is why we are introducing the Vintage Corner and Concertlah segments this year. We hope to attract new audiences while making SneakerLAH bigger and better for our existing community,” says SneakerLAH founder Bryan Chin.
SneakerLAH also has partnered with Malaysian artist and designer Muntasir Mohamed for the event’s captivating visual theme as well as bringing back special guests Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty, along with co-host Trinidad James, completing the Full Size Run lineup for the event.
On those dates, audiences will be able to witness the Rare Pairs exhibition by the renowned local sneaker collector B53, showcasing some of the rarest sneakers in the world. Kicks on Wheels, presented by Motorsport Playground, will also showcase sports cars transformed into popular sneaker designs.
Additional activities include a Rising Star 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a live podcast session hosted by BorakLAH with featured guests, a food truck park, fashion presentations, and exciting lucky draws featuring prizes from both Samsung and Atmos.
Other than that, the event will also feature live musical performances by local artists, including the rap collective 53 STU, renowned sneaker content creators Hans Abdullah and FZHD, as well as DJ sets by I-Sky, Naufal b2b Aidaho, Alfie Rrari, Mia, and Coffeeboy Records. Serving as the emcee for both days will be SneakerLAH’s returning champion, Dan $hiv.
General admission pre-sale tickets for SneakerLAH are RM37.50, while VIP tickets are RM100. For ConcertLAH, general admission tickets are priced at RM298 for Phase 1 and RM328 for Phase 2, while VIP tickets are available for RM410. All ConcertLAH ticket holders will be granted entry to the SneakerLAH convention as well.
With each ticket purchase, attendees have a chance to win sneakers and other prizes in the daily lucky draw. Tickets for SneakerLAH and ConcertLAH can be purchased through www.sneakerlah.com.