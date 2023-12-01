Sneaking in this year

Here are some sneakers to look forward to in ‘23 with out-of-the-box collaborations and special edition releases

FROM the AJ 1 Retro High OG to the Dunk Low ‘Panda’ to the NB500 and many others, 2022 was a pretty big year for sneakers. With those kinds of major releases and the hype that won’t die, 2023 releases should be filled with thrill and fire. Major sneaker companies, like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and others, have been teasing their coveted collaborations and special edition releases that aim to light up 2023, bringing even more hype than the previous year. Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low After a successful 2022 that saw a number of collaborations and inline colourways compete for the best debuts, Nike SB is coming off strong this year and is set to continue its collaborative efforts with unexpected partners, as the popular Mexican soft drink Jarritos is getting its own SB Dunk Low in 2023. Referring mostly to the fan-favourite Mandarin flavour, the silhouette is changed into a hemp-covered low-top with cut-away elements that expose more orange tones. This SB Dunk features branding on the heel tab and along the lateral heel overlay, securing it spots for one of the best food-themed SB Dunks in recent times. The release date for this sneaker has not been confirmed as of now, therefore fans will have to wait until the shoe label announces the official launch date.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 ‘Black White’ The annual release of the Air Jordan 1 High 85 is one that everyone anticipates. In 2023, another OG Air Jordan 1 colourway will receive the ‘85’ treatment. With the Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Panda’ hailed as the shoe of ‘22, the 2023 OG AJ 1 will arrive in a Panda-like black and summit white colourway. The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Black White is set to release on Feb 15. It will drop at Nike as well as select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide, in-store and online.

New Balance 550 ‘Lunar New Year’ As the Lunar New Year approaches shortly, several of the most prominent shoe brands have utilised the end of December 2022 to tease their collections for the occasion. Despite the fact that the North American institution has not yet unveiled the project, various Asian sites have begun promoting a recently surfaced, mostly white pair of New Balance 550 sneakers as the ‘Lunar New Year’ pair. The sneakers’ upper retains a tried-and-true arrangement of smooth and perforated leather throughout, with contrasting off-white and drab beige tones at the midfoot, collar, and lower heel regions. The tongue and back of the shoe feature New Balance branding in maroon, evoking notions of happiness, success, and good fortune. It is probably gonna rock until mid-2023 with its design, concept theme, and warm colour that blends any outfit.

Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low According to sneaker news, it was revealed that Premium Goods, a menswear boutique in Houston would be crafting it’s very own Nike Air Force 1 earlier in 2022. Little did we know that the retailer had so much more in store for everyone this year since it was recently reported that the aforementioned collaboration will be followed by a brighter, but still clearly linked variant. The upcoming Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 has beads on both the Swoosh and the heel tab. The shoe’s design lives up to the store’s name and it has a quilted, star-decorated mid-panel, and the upper is made of high-quality, tumbled leathers that are all a nice shade of cream. A firm release date has not yet been revealed but we could see this banger in the first half of 2023.

Adidas Forum Low ‘Off-White’ Over the past year or two, Adidas Forum Low became one of the most popular retro basketball shoes of all time, making their way to sneaker collections across the globe. Originally produced in 1984, the German sportswear company will go all-out in 2023, with colourways such as the recently unveiled Adidas Forum Low ‘Off White Core Black’ expected to debut very soon. This Forum Low has a clean off-white colour and soft leather construction. The ankle strap and toebox perforations provide maximum ventilation. The sidewalls have black Three Stripe branding, and the lateral panel has a neatly debossed Trefoil emblem to complete the sleek and aesthetic look. Released on Jan 1 exclusively in women’s sizes, the Adidas Forum Low Off White Core Black W will be available via Adidas and selected retailers worldwide.