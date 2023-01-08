Snoop cancels concerts in solidarity

AMERICAN rapper Snoop Dogg makes his stance known amidst the ongoing Writers Guild of America WGA and SAG-AFTRA, representing Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes.

Though not directly affected, the rapper announced on Instagram that he will cancel two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his album Doggystyle.

His decision serves as a show of support for those impacted by the strikes, which have caused disruptions in the entertainment industry as writers and actors advocate for better contract terms and negotiations.

Snoop’s decision reflects his commitment to standing with his fellow industry professionals during this challenging time.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike, and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,“ wrote Snoop, 51, in a statement shared to the social media platform.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

In May, WGA went on strike with over 1,000 entertainment writers affected. Similarly, SAG-AFTRA, began their strike last month after contract negotiations failed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Snoop’s concerts might be impacted by the strikes, although they mainly involve writers and actors. He responded to the WGA strike by rescheduling the Hollywood Bowl shows from June 27 and 28 to Oct 20 and 21.

Snoop is currently on a North American tour, with shows scheduled throughout the summer.

The possibility of further concert cancellations remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether the rapper chose to skip the Hollywood Bowl shows due to their location in Los Angeles, where the TV and film industry operates.