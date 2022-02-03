Snowdrop fans hope for Haesoo romcom

IT’S no secret that viewers of the recently concluded K-Drama Snowdrop loved the chemistry between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Jung Hae In.

Although it was Jisoo’s acting debut, the two captivated viewers every week with their synergy and portrayal of the emotional storylines, and the romance between their characters Young Ro and Soo Ho. Fans even made up a ship name for the two actors: Haesoo.

Thus, the series finale shocked everyone with its tragic end, which saw (spoiler alert!) Soo Ho getting shot by soldiers and dying in Young Ro’s arms.

After the final episode aired, Jisoo posted a beautiful, vintage-looking image of herself and Jung Hae In to commemorate their experience.

Since then, fans have started a Twitter campaign calling for them to work together again, this time on a romantic-comedy series with a happy ending. The hashtag “Romcom series for Haesoo” has already gotten some traction, and fans are hoping that producers will want to capitalise on the undeniable chemistry the two stars have together.