Sofia and Joe’s shocking divorce

ACTRESS Sofía Vergara aims to uphold her prenup with Joe Manganiello as they navigate their sudden divorce.

In her response to Manganiello’s divorce filing, she also cites “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for ending their marriage, as per recently acquired documents from People magazine.

The Colombian-American actress has requested the court enforce their prenuptial agreement and validate that specific assets, such as jewellery, artwork, and personal effects, should be recognised as solely hers.

Additionally, she asserted that her earnings both prior to and during their marriage should be considered her personal assets.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, publicly disclosed their decision to divorce after being married for seven years. They made the announcement in a joint statement shared with the media on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in the statement. “As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split. Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

Despite their mutual love and respect, a source revealed to People that Vergara and Manganiello had significant differences in their preferences and interests. Throughout their marriage, they made efforts to prioritise each other’s interests to make it work.

However, they have experienced ups and downs for a considerable period of time. Despite any challenges they faced, they maintained a positive public image.

On the day Vergara responded to Manganiello’s divorce filing, a source informed People that the actress is handling the situation remarkably well.

“She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway,” the source said. “She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.”

The source also added that “no drama” exists between the former couple.