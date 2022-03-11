IF Bridal Fashion Week showed us one thing, it’s that the trends we can expect to see for 2022 will be nothing short of show-stopping, unforgettable, and timeless. Specifically, we’ll be seeing individuality and personal taste mingled with boldness this year, so get ready for a year of innovation and creativity!

We’ll also be seeing a continued shift toward statement-making pieces for both makeup and accessories.

As we begin to leave another year of uncertainties behind us, 2022 bridal trends will be fun, flamboyant and unapologetically individualistic, as brides walk the line between tradition and innovation, mixing past trends with new classics.

The trend is called traditional with a twist, something old, something new. You take what you love from the traditions and revamp the rest, as seen in these 2022 bridal trends below:

Hair accessories

For a 2022 wedding, tie your look together with hair bows, crowns, hair clips, or head bands! Be it big or small, flamboyant or dainty, hair accessories are an easy option if you want to mix up hairstyles between the ceremony and reception.

Bows never seem to go out of season and have been featured on wedding dresses for several seasons now, and for 2022, they’re back, and firmly affixed to your hair! This trend is a sign of versatility and the perfect accessory will accentuate your personal flair during your wedding.

Gloves

As we wait patiently for Bridgerton season 2, it seems that the old-school Regencycore trend is coming back with a twist, with gloves making a return as a bridal accessory.

From long and matte to baggy and sheer, gloves are certainly a way to add sophistication and drama to any gown. Besides, nothing makes a ring pop quite like a gloved hand!

Coloured look

What could be more unforgettable than a coloured wedding dress? Time to embrace all the hues, from pale pink to a bold red. By steering away from traditional bridal white, brides can take control over the creative vision of their weddings to show their individuality and uniqueness.

If an entire coloured ensemble feels too much, a pop of colour in your accessories can also be an alternative way to make traditional silhouettes look bolder with a splash of colour, be it incorporated into a veil, wedding bouquet, or even the groom’s collar or belt.