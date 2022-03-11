IF Bridal Fashion Week showed us one thing, it’s that the trends we can expect to see for 2022 will be nothing short of show-stopping, unforgettable, and timeless. Specifically, we’ll be seeing individuality and personal taste mingled with boldness this year, so get ready for a year of innovation and creativity!
We’ll also be seeing a continued shift toward statement-making pieces for both makeup and accessories.
As we begin to leave another year of uncertainties behind us, 2022 bridal trends will be fun, flamboyant and unapologetically individualistic, as brides walk the line between tradition and innovation, mixing past trends with new classics.
The trend is called traditional with a twist, something old, something new. You take what you love from the traditions and revamp the rest, as seen in these 2022 bridal trends below:
Hair accessories
For a 2022 wedding, tie your look together with hair bows, crowns, hair clips, or head bands! Be it big or small, flamboyant or dainty, hair accessories are an easy option if you want to mix up hairstyles between the ceremony and reception.
Bows never seem to go out of season and have been featured on wedding dresses for several seasons now, and for 2022, they’re back, and firmly affixed to your hair! This trend is a sign of versatility and the perfect accessory will accentuate your personal flair during your wedding.
Gloves
As we wait patiently for Bridgerton season 2, it seems that the old-school Regencycore trend is coming back with a twist, with gloves making a return as a bridal accessory.
From long and matte to baggy and sheer, gloves are certainly a way to add sophistication and drama to any gown. Besides, nothing makes a ring pop quite like a gloved hand!
Coloured look
What could be more unforgettable than a coloured wedding dress? Time to embrace all the hues, from pale pink to a bold red. By steering away from traditional bridal white, brides can take control over the creative vision of their weddings to show their individuality and uniqueness.
If an entire coloured ensemble feels too much, a pop of colour in your accessories can also be an alternative way to make traditional silhouettes look bolder with a splash of colour, be it incorporated into a veil, wedding bouquet, or even the groom’s collar or belt.
Long veils
To veil or not to veil? Nothing says ‘I’m getting married’ more than a bridal veil. For a traditional twist in the classic piece, don a long cathedral style veil with sparkles, pearls, lace, or even colourful embroidery! Even if you’re planning to have a micro wedding without a big white dress, pairing it with a flamboyant veil will complete your bridal look without completely bucking tradition.
Plus, the length of the veil makes for stunning photographs, no matter the wedding locale. The intricate details on the veil will be a playful nod to the traditions a veil represents, with a modern twist.
Clean, fresh look
In 2022, our continuing obsession with the clean look, also known as the no-makeup fresh-faced look, will also be making its way down aisles everywhere. The idea is an effortless and pristine look without taking too much away from your natural beauty.
For this makeup trend, you’ll need a great brightening yet hydrating serum and a blurring primer. The look is to aim for dewy skin and minimal makeup. One plus point is if you already have a good skincare routine, you’re halfway there, and perhaps you can even do your makeup on your big day!
More blush/less contour
Come 2022, the term “blushing bride” can be used quite literally. Along with the clean look, the makeup trend for brides going down the aisle is flushed cheeks and soft sculpting in place of hardcore contouring.
Moving away from chiselled cheekbones, rosy hues will be on the rise with soft peachy cream blushes on the apple of the cheeks! And to match the blush, you can even use a similar colour on the lips or even your eyelid base colour.
Euphoria eyes
Like all aspects of the beauty world, bridal makeup won’t be immune to the influence of Netflix’s Euphoria series.
Euphoria season 2 gave us its best concentrated metallic wash moment on the centre of their eyelids, but in order to make the look work for your wedding day, all you need is just a pinch of that shine.
By adding a small amount of a metallic shade at the very centre and as close to the lashline as possible, you can have the perfect balance without it overtaking your look.
Since there is usually flash photography, with bridal makeup, less is more! Besides sparkles, brides can also incorporate playfulness into their look with coloured liners that will make Jules from Euphoria proud.
Since masks are compulsory, attention will be focused on the bride’s eyes, so show your guests who’s the star of the show with the perfect Euphoria eye makeup look.