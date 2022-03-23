Something to talk about

WHILE small talk may seem easy to some people, there are others who find it very difficult to start a simple conversation. These are the people who prefer to have deeper conversations with others about topics that are provoking, interesting and fun. But often you can’t jump into an inspiring discussion without having a simple yet difficult conversation. Chatting to people is almost unavoidable in reality, so it would be nice if we could embrace it and have fun rather than live in fear. That’s how we make friends anyways. Just remember it’s not that bad!
Approach as a friend
We make a first impression within the first few seconds of meeting someone. Sometimes before even starting a conversation. Most people think that we don’t make a first impression until we start a conversation, but that’s not true. Make sure to reach out to people with open, confident body language before even starting a conversation. When we first see someone, our brain tries to determine whether they are friends or enemies. You want to let them know that you are approaching him or her as a friend. Smile when you see someone you know or want to talk to, and make eye contact when approaching or greeting them. This would make them feel more comfortable to talk to you.
Ask about themselves/ Focus on open ended questions
This can be one of the best ways to get along with someone, especially if small talk isn’t your superpower. Most people like to talk about themselves. Not only because we like the subject, but because it’s easier to talk about ourselves than things we don’t really know. If you give them a chance to tell you the most interesting facts about their characters, they will be more than happy to tell their fascinating stories. Asking someone about their life is a valuable first step to start a meaningful conversation. Open-ended questions create interesting and dynamic conversations and encourage people to open up more about themselves.
Learn how to ask the right questions
Now, questions have the ultimate power to engage with people’s minds. Questions automatically recognise that this is not the end of the discussion. Therefore, questions will make the other person to be more interested in a conversation. There are more topics to talk to as both of you exchange questions and answers. As mentioned before, everyone likes to talk about themselves, you can try to start from there. If you start a conversation, you would keep going. The most charismatic people are looking for a spark for conversation. They raise topics, seek ideas, and ask questions that radiate energy or inspire people. If you focus your questions and intentions on the spark, it will be much easier to keep the conversation going and avoid awkward silences or purposeless gossip.
Active listening
It’s totally normal to lose concentration and zone out at times, but this is one of the major factors to make the conversation going. Paying attention can make a much stronger bond. Instead of trying to fill the space with tense chatter, slow down and be prepared. You are much more likely to have meaningful interactions. Your partner will notice how engaged you are in the conversation and realise you are genuinely interested in the talk. It’s also much easier to ask relevant questions and remember details to discuss later if you’re not listening.
Compliment them
Everyone loves compliments! The best thing about this fact is that you can use this to your advantage. When you compliment someone and say something sincere, the person will naturally like you more than when you first started talking to them. This inevitably helps create a much friendlier and more relaxed atmosphere for building meaningful conversations. Remember to sound sincere and not look like you are faking it.
Avoid gossip/ Be honest
Always have a positive attitude in mind whenever you talk about other people. Giving in to unpleasant rumors can damage your reputation and give you the wrong impression. After all, you can never know everyone else’s story, so spreading bad rumors only makes yourself worse. On the other hand, being positive when talking about others shows that you are trustworthy. This will help you earn the trust and respect of others. In the end, the truth always comes out, so you should always stay neutral and real from the beginning. I hope that is a personal trait you want others to see in you.
Small talk definitely does not have to be the bane of our existence. With a little practice and finesse, you can fully learn to enjoy it. So, use some or all of the tips above to become a good small talker. You got this!