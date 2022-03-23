Something to talk about

WHILE small talk may seem easy to some people, there are others who find it very difficult to start a simple conversation. These are the people who prefer to have deeper conversations with others about topics that are provoking, interesting and fun. But often you can’t jump into an inspiring discussion without having a simple yet difficult conversation. Chatting to people is almost unavoidable in reality, so it would be nice if we could embrace it and have fun rather than live in fear. That’s how we make friends anyways. Just remember it’s not that bad!

Approach as a friend

We make a first impression within the first few seconds of meeting someone. Sometimes before even starting a conversation. Most people think that we don’t make a first impression until we start a conversation, but that’s not true. Make sure to reach out to people with open, confident body language before even starting a conversation. When we first see someone, our brain tries to determine whether they are friends or enemies. You want to let them know that you are approaching him or her as a friend. Smile when you see someone you know or want to talk to, and make eye contact when approaching or greeting them. This would make them feel more comfortable to talk to you.

Ask about themselves/ Focus on open ended questions

This can be one of the best ways to get along with someone, especially if small talk isn’t your superpower. Most people like to talk about themselves. Not only because we like the subject, but because it’s easier to talk about ourselves than things we don’t really know. If you give them a chance to tell you the most interesting facts about their characters, they will be more than happy to tell their fascinating stories. Asking someone about their life is a valuable first step to start a meaningful conversation. Open-ended questions create interesting and dynamic conversations and encourage people to open up more about themselves.

Learn how to ask the right questions

Now, questions have the ultimate power to engage with people’s minds. Questions automatically recognise that this is not the end of the discussion. Therefore, questions will make the other person to be more interested in a conversation. There are more topics to talk to as both of you exchange questions and answers. As mentioned before, everyone likes to talk about themselves, you can try to start from there. If you start a conversation, you would keep going. The most charismatic people are looking for a spark for conversation. They raise topics, seek ideas, and ask questions that radiate energy or inspire people. If you focus your questions and intentions on the spark, it will be much easier to keep the conversation going and avoid awkward silences or purposeless gossip.