Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin wedding venue leaked

K-DRAMA power couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will reportedly be holding a gorgeous private outdoor wedding at Walkerhill hotel next month.

According to media reports, the Crash Landing on You stars’ wedding ceremony will be held at Walkerhill hotel’s outdoor venue, where many other top celebrities such as Bae Yong Joon and Kim Hee Sun have held their wedding ceremonies in the past.

It was reported the ceremony will be held in private with about 100 guests, only inviting their close families and friends for the time being.

The couple first confirmed they were dating at the end of December 2020 and announced their marriage on Feb 10 this year.

No doubt fans will be looking forward to finding out further details about the ceremony soon, especially what type of wedding garments they will be wearing, and seeing which other celebrities will be invited to join their exclusive guest list.