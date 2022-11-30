Son Ye-Jin, Hyun Bin welcome their first child

THE stars of K-drama series Crash Landing On You Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became parents to their first child, a boy, on Nov 27.

The baby’s arrival came as a bit of a surprise to the couple. According to K-Media, the couple was told that their baby would be due in December.

Both of their management agencies confirmed the news, with Son’s agency, MSteam Entertainment, confirming that the mother and child were doing well.

“Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy,“ the agency said in the statement.

Son, 40, is reported recovering at a postpartum care center in Yeoksam, Seoul, according to the JTBC while Hyun Bin, 40, missed his son’s birth as he was filming in Mongolia, according to South Korean media reports.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin met while co-starring in the 2018 film The Negotiation. They began dating while filming the hit drama series Crash Landing on You.

The pair went on to tie the knot in March of this year and announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.