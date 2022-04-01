Son Ye Jin's gorgeous wedding dresses details are revealed

ACTORS Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are finally married!
The beautiful couple held their private wedding ceremony at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul. The couple, who met on the set of Crash Landing on You, made headlines earlier this year when they announced their wedding.
The couple dropped their wedding images hours before the ceremony began. In her wedding gown, the actress truly resembled a fairy tale princess. .
Son wore an off-shoulder Vera Wang dress from the designer's Spring 2020 Bridal Collection. Whereas the original dress features a large floral appliqué and a transparent bodice, Son was is entirely covered in white cloth and is significantly more minimalistic.
According to reports, the dress costs around 10 million KRW (RM41,256.04).
The other bridal gown worn by Son came from high-end brand Elie Saab's Bridal Summer – Spring 2022 collection.
Although there is no set pricing because it is so new and rare, a typical bespoke dress from the designer can cost up to 80 million KRW (about RM277,846.80).
Son’s choice for the wedding is a luxury brand for made-to-measure bridal attire, and we are confident it is definitely a sight to behold.
Congratulations to our BinJin couple!