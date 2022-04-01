Son Ye Jin's gorgeous wedding dresses details are revealed

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot on March 31 after two years of dating. – ALLKPOP

ACTORS Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are finally married! The beautiful couple held their private wedding ceremony at the Aston House, Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul. The couple, who met on the set of Crash Landing on You, made headlines earlier this year when they announced their wedding. The couple dropped their wedding images hours before the ceremony began. In her wedding gown, the actress truly resembled a fairy tale princess. .

Son wore an off-shoulder Vera Wang dress from the designer's Spring 2020 Bridal Collection. Whereas the original dress features a large floral appliqué and a transparent bodice, Son was is entirely covered in white cloth and is significantly more minimalistic. According to reports, the dress costs around 10 million KRW (RM41,256.04).