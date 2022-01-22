Song Ji-A edited out of ‘The Manager’

FOLLOWING South Korean social media influencer Song Ji-A’s recent controversy for wearing fake designer items on the Netflix reality show Single’s Inferno, it was announced that footage of her would be edited out of the MBC variety show The Manager.

Initially, the network stated that they had no intention of removing Ji-A’s scenes, which also featured actress Kang Ye Won, from the episode which was scheduled for screening on Jan 29. However, on Friday, the network released a statement announcing that Ji-A was indeed being cut from the show.

“After mutual discussion with the guest, we have decided not to air Song Ji-A’s footage. The Jan 29 broadcast will proceed normally with other cast members,“ read the statement from the production team.

Earlier this week, Ji-A had admitted to wearing the fakes and had personally apologised through her Instagram account with a handwritten note of apology.

She wrote: “I am really sorry. I apologise once more for everything that has occurred due to my ignorance on the infringement of creative works and production rights. As a person with a dream of launching a brand I recognise the issue and I am seriously reflecting on the controversial aspects.”

Despite her apology, it appears that the socialite still has a long way to go in terms of getting back into the good graces of the public.

Currently, the only show in which she is still scheduled to make an appearance is JTBC’s Ask Us Anything.