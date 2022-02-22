South Korean entertainment industry crippled by Covid

THERE has been a recent surge in Covid-19 infections in South Korea, and not even the country’s most popular artistes have been able to avoid it. Recently, BTS member V (real name Kim Taehyung), and actor and singer Lee Seung Gi have both tested positive for Covid-19.

V is the fifth member of the superstar K-pop group to have tested positive since late last year, while Lee was infected soon after this third vaccination jab. Both have since halted their work schedules in order to recover.

BTS’ management company Big Hit Music released a statement stating that V, who has taken two jabs, went for a PCR test after experiencing a sore throat and other Covid symptoms, and came out positive. According to the statement, V has experienced only very mild symptoms of a slight fever and sore throat, and is currently undergoing home recovery as per the national health ministry’s guidelines.

As for Lee, he tested positive on Feb 15 during a precautionary ART test prior to filming a commercial. He was immediately pulled from his work and underwent a PCR test, which also came out positive. Hook Entertainment added that Lee has been doing well as he had already undergone three vaccinations.

Lee also updated his social media and reassured fans he has only mild symptoms. Telling them not to worry, he promised that he would return to screens after a speedy recovery.

South Korean entertainment has been plagued by continuous wave of Covid-19, with many popular variety programmes on air being affected. Not only has over half of the cast members of SBS station’s Running Man tested positive, KBS’s popular 2 Days & 1 Night also had filming halted due to its cast member Moon Se-Yoon testing positive.

In addition, the K-pop music industry has also greatly slowed down its activities since the start of the year. Girl group ITZY had to cancel several shows after three of its members tested positive. Two of them, Yeji and Lia have since recovered and have completed quarantine, while Chaeryong is still undergoing it.

In the meantime, boy band Tempest, which was set to debut this month, was forced to delay after all of its members tested positive. The seven-member group will debut on March 2 instead.