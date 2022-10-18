Speculation over Top Gun Maverick sequel

ACTOR Jay Ellis believes there will not be a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, but admits he could be wrong about the possibility of a follow-up project.

The actor, who played Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the box office smash earlier this year, caught up with People magazine at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where he chatted about the potential for a third Top Gun film.

“I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me,“ Ellis said to People.

But he later admitted: “What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to do it again.”

He added: “We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again. So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”

Released on May 27 this year, Top Gun: Maverick comes 36 years after the iconic 1986 original, and is presently grossing over US$1.4 billion (RM6.6 billion) globally.

The film follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is tasked with training a team of US Navy Top Gun graduates for a special mission.