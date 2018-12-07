Spend a day at carnival with para athletes

JOIN Malaysian para sportsmen and women at the first-ever Carnival 4 Inclusion 2018 event at the Centre for Sport and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya, this Sunday.

The event, which aims to promote parasport to the public, is held in conjunction with the International Day of Disability 2018 on Dec 3, with the theme, ‘Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality’. This is part of the pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to “leave no one behind”.

This inaugural event is organised by Challenges Foundation, in collaboration with Universiti Malaya.

Challenges Foundation chairwoman Mary Chen said: “There are still some misconceptions among members of the public that disability sport are less competitive when compared to mainstream sport.

“The truth is, para athletes train equally hard, if not more. As such, this carnival serves as a platform for attendees to participate and experience for themselves the complexity of the various parasport.”

Among the parasport held at the event are (blind) goalball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair tennis, tandem cycling, sitting/wheelchair aerobics, and boccia.

Wheelchair Tennis Malaysia vice president Lenny S. Ghandi, and Malaysian Blind Sports Association president Dr Radha Krishnan will be bringing their respective team of athletes to showcase these two parasport.

They hope those attending will learn and play alongside these para athletes.

The Carnival 4 Inclusion 2018 will also feature a mini fun-fair offering stall games, food and drinks, as well as reflexology, nutrition and oral health screenings.

For those with disabilities and mobility problems, My Alza Owner Club Kuala Lumpur is offering free transport from the various NGO centres located in Pantai Dalam, Cheras, Wangsa Maju and Kepong to the carnival.

The Carnival 4 Inclusion 2018 is happening from 8am to 4pm this Sunday at the Multipurpose Hall and Volleyball Court, UM Centre for Sport and Exercise Sciences, in Kuala Lumpur.

For more, visit the Challenges Foundation Malaysia Facebook page.