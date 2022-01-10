Spider-Man actors snuck into a No Way Home screening

BY now, movie fans around the world know that one of the biggest twists of Spider-Man: No Way Home is that previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also appear in the film. Despite numerous leaks and rumours, the studio kept their presence in the film a tightly guarded secret.

In fact, the studio was so focused on secrecy that neither actor was allowed to attend the world premiere of the film on Dec 13 last year, while the film’s other stars, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, were allowed to walk the red carpet.

However, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield revealed that instead of staying home, he and Maguire actually attended a fan screening in disguise that night.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield said. “I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask ... No one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

As it turns out, the two may not have been as low-key as Garfield claimed. Hours after the interview went public, a Twitter fan account by the handle @SpideylifeOne posted a photo of the actors posing for cameras on the night in question.