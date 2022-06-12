Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse teases a new trailer release

A NEW promotional image for Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse gives fans a glimpse of Miles Morales and Spider Gwen ‘hanging out’, while teasing the release of a new trailer for the film.

A film still shared on Twitter shows Miles and Gwen sitting close together, but they appear to be sitting upside down, with Gwen's hair falling above her and the cityscape in the distance inverted.

“A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13,“ the caption read. This suggests that a trailer or new look at the film will be released on Dec 13.

Aside from Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld returning to voice the two leads in Across the Spider-Verse, Oscar Isaac will also be reprising his role as Spider-Man 2099, reprising his role as the futuristic web-slinger seen in the post-credit scene of 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse.

Other actors confirmed to lend their voices to Across the Spider-Verse include Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, with the film also set to feature heroes such as Scarlet Spider and Cyborg Spider-Woman, based on merchandise.

The Spot and the Vulture, voiced by Jason Schwartzman and Jorma Taccone, are among the villains set to appear in the sequel.

Across the Spider-Verse was supposed to be Part 1 of a two-film storyline. The title was changed from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the third film in the saga was announced as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to be released on March 29, 2024.