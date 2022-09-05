Splash one bandit!

THIS is the month for patriotic movies, and Air Force: The Movie swooped into theatres at just the right moment. Supported by the Malaysian Armed Forces, the epic military movie is packed with action and drama, and features realistic portrayals of various personnel from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

The film emphasises ethics and morality as a way to boost the patriotic spirits of viewers and also honour the men and women who serve on the frontlines of our nation’s defence.

The story begins the middle of the action as the fictional Pacific island nation of Namburi is tearing itself apart in a bloody civil war. A Malaysian humanitarian aid group, together with a PASKAU team led by Major Adan, callsign “Lejen” (Datuk Adi Putra, Mat Kilau himself), and a couple of journalists, are set to board the last military transport plane to fly back to Malaysia.

Suddenly, their plane is shot down using surface-to-air missiles (SAM) by local militants, and the survivors have to fight for their lives to make it to a rendezvous point. The RMAF prepares for a daring rescue mission called “Operational Hornbill.”

As soon as the operation is a go, Zafran, callsign “Mantis” (Aiman Hakim Ridza), a fighter pilot who was recently grounded, battles for the chance to save them.

Perhaps due to its misfortune of being released a couple of months after the inarguable blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, this Air Force movie has been criticised for lacking proper air combat scenes.

Perhaps this is due to the movie taking more time to provide greater background for the RMAF as a whole, including its highly trained special operations force, PASKAU.