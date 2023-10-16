Spotify Premium will include 150K audiobooks

STREAMING platform Spotify has revealed a new feature for its audiobook service. During an event held at its New York offices on Tuesday afternoon, the company introduced an updated business model where it will now offer its Premium subscribers access to a selection of its audiobook catalogue, totaling 150,000 titles, with 15 hours of listening per month, at no extra cost.

This service, which started on Oct 4, is set to debut initially in the UK and Australia and is scheduled to launch in the US later this year. The list will be expanded with additional markets in the near future.

“Audiobooks today have one big dominant player. And just like in music and podcasting, we believe that many more consumers want to consume audiobooks and want to listen to audiobooks,” said Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, speaking at the event.

“And just like in music and podcasting, we’re really excited to be able to bring all the amazing tools that we built for creators and consumers alike to enable more discovery of these amazing audiobooks to the entire world,” he added.