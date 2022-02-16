Spreading her wings

LOCAL singer Heerraa, who has won international awards for her tracks in English, is expanding her horizons by venturing into singing in our national language.
To that end, she recently released a Malay-language version of her biggest hit, the uplifting Feel Alive.
“I am a very proud Malaysian and to write a song in Malay is an honour because I got to appreciate the language more. I want more people to enjoy the song and for more Malaysians to sing along in Bahasa Malaysia. It is a tribute to tanah airku (my homeland),“ said Heerraa, whose full name is Heerraa Ravindran.
“Feel Alive is a song which is very close to my heart. When the song was released last year, I was touched that the fans not only loved the song for its catchiness, but its depth in the lyrics,“ she said.
Many of her fans have also shared about the impact of the song on their lives. It has played on mainstream radio in Malaysia, overseas, and across streaming platforms, reaching 60,000 streams collectively.
“Feel Alive is a modern, up-tempo pop song that sends a message about self-love and finding your own happiness. The song is about the ever-present need for approval or the self-imposing judgment that hinders us from truly being happy,“ said the 22-year-old songwriter.
She wrote the lyrics of the song just after the pandemic began, around March 2020. And that is when the world had stopped, according to Heerraa.
“At that point, I wasn’t ‘busy’ anymore, I realised I didn’t know how to be happy. Even when I was surrounded by loved ones, I was not able to stay in the moment and appreciate the people around me.”
As a singer-songwriter, Heerraa often penned down her inner thoughts into songs to express her feelings or thoughts about the situation and challenges she has been through. “I wrote Feel Alive to find a solution to my problem,“ she added.
The song has charted in many countries around the world and earned praises and fans from places such as the US, UK, Taiwan, Indonesia, Canada and Denmark.
The song even earned her various international awards including the Entertainer of the Year 2021 at the Rampage Music Awards. Recently, she was nominated for the same song at the Rampage Music Awards 2022 (USA) for Pop Female Vocal of the Year and Pop Song of the Year.
Heerraa said she had her own reasons for translating this particular song in Malay.
“From the many songs I have written and performed, Feel Alive has been the song which has made me more self-appreciative and kind to myself. Its lyrics have always uplifted my spirit when I was feeling sad.
“I wanted to write this song in Malay so that Malaysians would have this song to go back to whenever they are feeling down. Besides, writing the song in Bahasa Malaysia was nostalgic and heartwarming for me.
“I fell in love with the song and its message all over again; I got to rediscover self-love and the pursuit of happiness by writing this song in Malay. This was the first full song I have ever written in Malay.”
“I have poured my heart into the lyrics and I am really glad it turned out the way it is. I hope the fans will enjoy the lyrics, too.”
The Malay version of Feel Alive is currently available to stream on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.
In the future, Heerraa is planning not just to sing translated Malay versions song of her original English songs but to write lyrics in the Malay language, too.
“I am looking forward to writing more original songs in Malay. It is such a beautiful, poetic language which I am exploring more and more each day.”
theSun first featured Heerraa in LYFE last year (April 1, 2021) and reported on her growing career, including her collaboration with US-based artiste Autum Helene on the track Morning Light.