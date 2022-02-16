Spreading her wings

Singer-songwriter Heerraa releases a Malay cover of Feel Alive to reach a new audience

Heerraa released a Malay version of her song to honour the national language and to help spread the message in the lyrics. – ALL IMAGES COURTESY OF HEERRAA

LOCAL singer Heerraa, who has won international awards for her tracks in English, is expanding her horizons by venturing into singing in our national language. To that end, she recently released a Malay-language version of her biggest hit, the uplifting Feel Alive. “I am a very proud Malaysian and to write a song in Malay is an honour because I got to appreciate the language more. I want more people to enjoy the song and for more Malaysians to sing along in Bahasa Malaysia. It is a tribute to tanah airku (my homeland),“ said Heerraa, whose full name is Heerraa Ravindran. “Feel Alive is a song which is very close to my heart. When the song was released last year, I was touched that the fans not only loved the song for its catchiness, but its depth in the lyrics,“ she said. Many of her fans have also shared about the impact of the song on their lives. It has played on mainstream radio in Malaysia, overseas, and across streaming platforms, reaching 60,000 streams collectively. “Feel Alive is a modern, up-tempo pop song that sends a message about self-love and finding your own happiness. The song is about the ever-present need for approval or the self-imposing judgment that hinders us from truly being happy,“ said the 22-year-old songwriter.

She wrote the lyrics of the song just after the pandemic began, around March 2020. And that is when the world had stopped, according to Heerraa. “At that point, I wasn’t ‘busy’ anymore, I realised I didn’t know how to be happy. Even when I was surrounded by loved ones, I was not able to stay in the moment and appreciate the people around me.” As a singer-songwriter, Heerraa often penned down her inner thoughts into songs to express her feelings or thoughts about the situation and challenges she has been through. “I wrote Feel Alive to find a solution to my problem,“ she added. The song has charted in many countries around the world and earned praises and fans from places such as the US, UK, Taiwan, Indonesia, Canada and Denmark. The song even earned her various international awards including the Entertainer of the Year 2021 at the Rampage Music Awards. Recently, she was nominated for the same song at the Rampage Music Awards 2022 (USA) for Pop Female Vocal of the Year and Pop Song of the Year. Heerraa said she had her own reasons for translating this particular song in Malay. “From the many songs I have written and performed, Feel Alive has been the song which has made me more self-appreciative and kind to myself. Its lyrics have always uplifted my spirit when I was feeling sad.