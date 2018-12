ENJOY some last-minute bargains in MPH Holiday Specials promotion themed Tokens of Love, which features an extensive selection of local and international titles, stationery, toys, gifts and games.

Head to MPH bookstores, or better yet, visit the MPHOnline.com platform to check out what’s on offer.

Christmas might be over, but the season for giving still goes on with MPH’s Christmas Picks!

Filled with plenty of in-trend books, new arrivals and upcoming titles, these recommendations were handpicked by expert book buyers.

Also, MPH’s Gotta-Have-It titles are now going for up to 25% off.

From now till Dec 31, MPH Readers’ Circle members will get to enjoy this exclusive holiday specials treat (terms and conditions apply).

For all your books and school supplies need, enjoy up to 20% off on selected stationery, and school revision books for both Singapore and UK syllabus. This offer is valid till Dec 31.

All these and more can be found on MPHOnline.com, which came about from the idea for a bookstore that expands past borders, and is not confined to regional limitations.

In fact, MPHOnline.com was created with the goal of bringing the bookstore to you.

Visitors to the site are treated to a wide selection of products with helpful reviews from other users to aid the process of finding the best, ultimate gift for you and your loved ones.

And they can even add their own review of the products.

Users can also take advantage of the high speed delivery of products, where they’ll be shipped, couriered or flown right to their doorstep.

For more, check out the MPH Tokens of Love 2018 /2019 Catalogue at https://bit.ly/2Oex9oO, or get a free copy from all MPH bookstores nationwide (except for MPH Bakti Siti Hasmah).