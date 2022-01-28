‘Squid Game’ is first foreign-language series to earn Producers Guild nod

NETFLIX’S super hit Squid Game became the first foreign-language TV series to be nominated for a Producers Guild of America (PGA) award. Hwang Dong-hyuk ’s show will compete with shows such as Succession, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid’s Tale at the 2022 award ceremony.

Lee Jung-jae was nominated for best male actor in a drama series, Jung Ho-yeon earned a nomination as best female actor. The popular show was also nominated in two other categories: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

The popular Korean Netflix series, which features 456 players competing for the top prize in deadly children’s game, became an instant hit when it premiered in September 2021 and instantly broke all streaming records.

The nine-episode show became Netflix’s best series debut ever, eventually reaching over 3 billion minutes streamed. Squid Game also recently became the first non-English language TV series ever to be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which will take place in February.

In what’s surely the least surprising news ever announced, Squid Game has been officially renewed by Netflix for a second season.

The 2022 PGA Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 19. Congratulations to all the cast and crew!