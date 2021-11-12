Squid Game returns for Season 2

THE creator of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently confirmed that there will be a second season during a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles with The Associated Press.

“There’s been so much demand and love for a second season. I almost feel like you guys left us no choice!” Hwang said. “But I will say that there will indeed be a second season. I’m currently in the planning process.”

However, Hwang said that it’s still too early to give any concrete details about the follow-up to the South Korean drama, which had quickly garnered a global viewership via Netflix in the past couple of months.

Netflix also hasn’t made any official announcement yet, but Hwang did confirm that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as the main character Seong Gi-hun.

“I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world,” Hwang said.

After premiering on Netflix in September, the smash hit quickly climbed up to the no. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows list for weeks. As of last week, it’s already racked up more than 3 billion minutes watched, and it’s projected to make Netflix US$891 million (RM3.7 billion) in value.

Hwang spoke to Variety in late September after the show’s premiere, before it rose to its fame. “I don’t have well-developed plans for the second season yet,” he said at the time.

“It’s quite tiring just thinking about it, but if I were to do it, I’d certainly consider having a writers room and would want multiple experienced directors.”