Squid Game season 2: New cast joins intense battle

ENTHUSIASTIC fans of the immensely popular Korean web series Squid Game were overjoyed when Netflix revealed the official cast line-up for the highly anticipated second season. Building upon the intense thrill of the first season, the upcoming installment will introduce four fresh faces into the intense battle.

At the recent Netflix TUDUM event, Squid Game unveiled a captivating cast announcement video, providing a glimpse into what lies ahead in the second season. Alongside returning actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, and Gong-yoo, the sequel will feature the remarkable talents of Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. Excitement is mounting as filming is scheduled to commence in July 2023, although an official release date for Season 2 has yet to be disclosed.

The teaser for the upcoming season masterfully plays with viewers’ expectations. It cleverly opens with a haunting rendition of The Hibiscus Flower has Bloomed, the eerie song sung by the malevolent doll during the initial game in Season 1. By employing snippets from the first season, the teaser skilfully conceals any hints regarding the forthcoming surprises in Season 2.