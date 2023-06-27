Squid Game season 2: New cast joins intense battle

ENTHUSIASTIC fans of the immensely popular Korean web series Squid Game were overjoyed when Netflix revealed the official cast line-up for the highly anticipated second season. Building upon the intense thrill of the first season, the upcoming installment will introduce four fresh faces into the intense battle.
At the recent Netflix TUDUM event, Squid Game unveiled a captivating cast announcement video, providing a glimpse into what lies ahead in the second season. Alongside returning actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, and Gong-yoo, the sequel will feature the remarkable talents of Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. Excitement is mounting as filming is scheduled to commence in July 2023, although an official release date for Season 2 has yet to be disclosed.
The teaser for the upcoming season masterfully plays with viewers’ expectations. It cleverly opens with a haunting rendition of The Hibiscus Flower has Bloomed, the eerie song sung by the malevolent doll during the initial game in Season 1. By employing snippets from the first season, the teaser skilfully conceals any hints regarding the forthcoming surprises in Season 2.
The latter portion of the teaser puts the spotlight on the accept/decline machine that the participants confronted at the outset of the game. Dressed in sleek black attire, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun confidently press the “accept” button, igniting curiosity about their characters’ paths.
Since its début on 17 September, 2021, Squid Game has captivated audiences worldwide, propelling it to unprecedented heights. In just 28 days, the series garnered a staggering 1.65 billion viewing hours and reached a remarkable 111 million accounts, establishing it as Netflix’s first series to surpass 100 million members upon release. To this day, Squid Game remains the most-watched series in Netflix history.
The phenomenal viewership achievements were further bolstered by an extraordinary triumph at the prestigious Emmy Awards. Nominated in an impressive 14 categories, Squid Game emerged victorious in six, including outstanding directing, production design, special visual effects, stunt performance, and noteworthy performances by actress Lee You-mi in a guest role and actor Lee Jung-jae in a lead role. Lee Jung-jae’s win notably made history, marking the first time an Asian actor had ever secured this esteemed accolade.