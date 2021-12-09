Squid Game star appears on The Late Show

THE star of Netflix megahit series Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae, recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Lee shared with Colbert: “When I first read the script, I didn’t expect it to be this successful. But when I went to film for the first time, I felt something good might happen. But I definitely didn’t expect it to be this big of a success. And I certainly didn’t expect to be here.”

Lee also explained: “I think a lot of the people who related to Squid Game have also experienced some kind of hurt because of economic troubles or some violence from someone else. I think them being able to relate to the story was also the key for the success of the show.”

He continued: “So when we look at the level of violence that’s depicted in the show, there’s also the message of wanting to retrieve the humanity that we lost in this extremely competitive society. I don’t think that it’s even as cruel compared to the very real, more extreme, and violent society that we live in.”

During the show, Lee also showed Colbert how to play the Dalgona game, which has been a childhood game for many in Korea for decades. Lee got the easiest shape, the triangle, while Colbert got the most complex shape, which is the umbrella.

As expected, Lee, who was Player 456 in the game, managed to get the shape out, while Colbert broke his candy during the show.