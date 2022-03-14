Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon featured in Elle Korea

SHE recently made history after winning the Screen Actors Guild’s Best Actress Award for her performance in the hit Netflix series Squid Game, and now Jung Ho-yeon has racked up another accolade: being featured in Elle Korea.

In a sizzling pictorial interview with the magazine that was published over the weekend, Jung said: “I think the experience I have accumulated as a model has been helpful for many of the good things that have happened to me recently ... This is why I think I should do my best every moment these days.”

Despite breaking into the mainstream through her acting, Jung has never lost touch with her model roots. She was named Louis Vuitton’s latest global ambassador for fashion, watches, and jewellery in October 2021.

Jung, who opened the Louis Vuitton women’s Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week last week, spoke about the work she had put into achieve her success, saying: “It is true that I try to work hard on anything. This is because I think that’s how I show my respect for the time and effort from the people I work with.”

When asked for her advice for younger girls looking to emulate her, she said: “I hope you pay more attention to your family and friends and take some time to look around.”