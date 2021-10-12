Squid Game stars recall emotional scene

MANY have come to know and love the characters from Netflix’s latest series Squid Game.
In particular, two characters – Jung Ho Yeon (Sae Byeok) and Lee Yoo Mi (Ji Young) left a great impression on viewers for their friendship on the show. And thanks to recent behind the scenes footage, viewers got to witness the emotional intensity behind their most memorable scene.
In the particular scene, Ji Young and Sae Byeok play Marbles as their sports competition. But amid the competition, Ji Young sacrifices herself for Sae Byeok to proceed with the next round. This scene that brought many viewers to tears also caused an overwhelming feeling among the actors on set.
In the behind-the-scenes footage, the two actors can be seen struggling to hold back their tears. As soon as the director yelled cut, both of them were seen crying. Jung Ho Yeon even had to walk away to compose herself. The make-up artists also needed to take time in between to wipe away the tears off Jung Ho’s face.
During a recent interview with Netflix, Lee Yoo Mi revealed a surprising detail about the scene. According to her, this scene was shot before the characters’ first meeting. In fact, the scene of Sae Byeok inviting Ji Young to be her teammate was the last scene they shot together.
Only after the heartbreaking scene did the pair continue filming the journey of them being friends. In other words, both had to pretend that they were meeting for the first time after their emotional scene was shot.
Since the pair were so invested in their characters, their personal feelings were affected.
“We were too immersed with the feelings during that scene. We weren’t supposed to cry, but our eyes were already teary,” said Lee Yoo Mi who has now become close friends with Jung Ho Yeon. Jung Ho Yeon even confessed to relying on her for advice on acting.
“Yoo Mi probably already experienced the worries I had when it comes to acting, but she listened to me and thought about it with me. All the scenes I had with Yoo Mi; we would talk a lot about them the day before. I think I’m very lucky to meet such a friend as my first acting partner. She’s a good senior, friend and colleague.”