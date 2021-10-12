Squid Game stars recall emotional scene

MANY have come to know and love the characters from Netflix’s latest series Squid Game.

In particular, two characters – Jung Ho Yeon (Sae Byeok) and Lee Yoo Mi (Ji Young) left a great impression on viewers for their friendship on the show. And thanks to recent behind the scenes footage, viewers got to witness the emotional intensity behind their most memorable scene.

In the particular scene, Ji Young and Sae Byeok play Marbles as their sports competition. But amid the competition, Ji Young sacrifices herself for Sae Byeok to proceed with the next round. This scene that brought many viewers to tears also caused an overwhelming feeling among the actors on set.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the two actors can be seen struggling to hold back their tears. As soon as the director yelled cut, both of them were seen crying. Jung Ho Yeon even had to walk away to compose herself. The make-up artists also needed to take time in between to wipe away the tears off Jung Ho’s face.