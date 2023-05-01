$!ST12 to perform special reunion concert in Malaysia

POPULAR Indonesian pop rock band ST12 will perform a special reunion concert in Malaysia on March 11 at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur. Dubbed the 20 Tahun Charly Berkarya concert, the event is billed as a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary Indonesian singer Charly van Houten of Setia Band and former vocalist of ST12. The concert will reflect on and honor the 20-year musical journey of ST12 and its lead vocalist Charly, as well as feature other legendary ST12 singers such as Firman Siagan, who famously brought the song Kehilangan. Additionally, Restu, Charly’s son – who has followed in his father’s musical footsteps – will also be performing on the same stage, making this an evening that fans will not soon forget. 20 Tahun Charly Berkarya will also feature special appearances by regional rock legend Dato M. Nasir as well as performances by prominent Malaysian vocalists Ezad Lazim of Exists, and Jaclyn Victor, the inaugural Malaysian Idol champion.

During the press conference at Hard Rock Cafe Kuala Lumpur announcing the concert, Charly stated that he must overcome his aerophobia (extreme fear of flying) in order to make this special occasion eventhappen. The 43-year-old singer whose vocals were behind ST12’s popular hit P.U.S.P.A. stated that he has to fight his own demons if he were to stage the concert, which will also act as a reunion for ST12, in Kuala Lumpur next year. “I began to develop this fear of flying about five years ago, probably due to having travelled by air so often and hearing of the many bad incidents involving air travel in recent years.” “In fact, I was still feeling a little anxious before coming here, and I forgot to bring my passport to the airport,” Charly explained. “Thankfully I managed to get someone to bring it to me!” ST12 was formed in 2004 in Bandung, West Java. The group’s founding members included drummer Ilham ‘Pepep’ Febry, guitarist Decy ‘Pepeng’ Sudrajat, and Iman Rush, who tragically passed away a year later.