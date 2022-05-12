Stand up for yourself

THE capacity to advocate for oneself is beneficial in many spheres of life. Individuals should always treat one another with love, compassion, and justice in an ideal society. There would be no dishonesty, deceiving, or other types of fraud or malevolent behaviour. Learning to advocate for oneself is a life skill that will come in handy in a variety of scenarios.

Sadly, such a world does not exist. Even while there are many of ethical people, they frequently have questionable rivals who engage in deceitful and generally distasteful actions that can lead to unfavourable outcomes. We are likely to encounter some persons who will try to harm us in some way at some point or another.

There are typically two choices available when this happens. Either you choose to remain invisible and allow mishaps to continue, or you choose to be bold and defend yourself. Here are seven suggestions for defending oneself in any circumstance.

Learn when to say “no”

This is an important key point. Many individuals agree to everything because they are fearful of disappointing other people. Some of us try our best to avoid conflict because we don’t enjoy it. Saying no to demands that you can’t meet or lack the power to fulfil is, nonetheless, a healthy and acceptable reaction. Saying no might be more challenging in a working context. Instead of saying “no”, try asking a colleague for help, or asking your manager to prioritise assignments if you have been overburdened.

Pick your battles

While it is always a good idea to defend oneself, there will be moments when you must consider your alternatives and select your fights. For instance, you can decide to keep your mouth shut if you know that you will not need to engage with someone again. You could decide to go directly to HR or another third-party mediator if you have prior experience with a person who you know is not receptive to feedback or has behaviour issues.