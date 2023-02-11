Star’s ascent

Yuvaraj shares his path to stardom and aspirations in entertainment

theSun recently had the privilege of conducting an in-depth interview with the promising and dynamic talent, Yuvaraj Krishnasamy, in order to gain valuable insights into his remarkable journey within the realm of the entertainment industry. Hailing from the vibrant town of Klang in Selangor, Yuvaraj Krishnasamy candidly opened up about his background, the profound sources of inspiration that have fuelled his creative drive, and the formidable obstacles he has encountered and surmounted during his illustrious career. Humble beginning in the world of entertainment Yuvaraj grew up in a modest family of six. His early fascination with movies and dance led him on a unique path to the world of entertainment. Initially, he aspired to be a footballer but was sidelined by a severe knee injury. It was during his college years that his passion for the arts, including short films, stage plays and filmmaking, ignited. He cites the legendary Tamil actor and filmmaker, Kamal Hassan, as a pivotal inspiration that propelled him into the world of acting.

Overcoming hurdles The journey to success in the entertainment industry is seldom smooth. Yuvaraj faced various challenges, especially as a newcomer. The daunting world of networking, auditions and opportunities felt overwhelming. His family and peers, initially sceptical of his career choice, added to the pressure. However, Yuvaraj persevered and honed his acting skills to stand out. He took advantage of every opportunity that came his way, including starring in short films and music videos on platforms like YouTube. It took nearly five years of unwavering determination to prove the doubters wrong. Sweet taste of victory Recently, Yuvaraj received the Ulagam Award, a moment he describes as surreal and exhilarating. Winning an award is a tangible symbol of the hard work and passion poured into one’s projects. Yuvaraj extends his gratitude to Astro, his fans and the public for their support. He also emphasises that success in the entertainment industry is a team effort and acknowledges the contributions of his fellow cast and crew. Multifaceted well of inspiration Apart from Kamal Hassan, Yuvaraj draws inspiration from a multitude of international actors, including Denzel Washington, Jim Carey, Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger. He is equally inspired by renowned directors like Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Mani Ratnam and Tim Burton. Locally, he considers Karthik Shaamalan, Deepban M Vignesh, Logan Kannapathy and others as mentors and teachers.

Future aspirations Yuvaraj has his sights set on becoming a filmmaker, in addition to pursuing acting. He is passionate about exploring these avenues deeply and continuously improving. He expresses a desire to take on antagonistic roles in the near future and even envisions directing his first feature film. Impactful work Yuvaraj takes pride in the fact that many of the characters he is portrayed have left a significant impact on his audience. His work on projects like Venpa (feature film), Kalyanaam 2 Kaathal (Astro series) and Vengaiyan Magan (Astro series) has garnered a devoted following. People have drawn inspiration from his dialogues, mimicked his performances, and shared his content on social media, making him feel fulfilled as an actor. Continuous growth As both an actor and an individual, Yuvaraj has evolved over the years. He attributes this growth to the experiences he has gained and the people he has encountered on his journey. Learning from directors and understanding their vision for the characters he portrays has been instrumental in his development.