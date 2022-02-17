Star Trek franchise to boldly return to silver screen

PARAMOUNT is planning to enter negotiations for Star Trek stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the long-time sci-fi franchise.

J.J. Abrams made the announcement during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Tuesday (Feb 15).

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said.

The six actors first stepped into their respective iconic roles as Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Bones, Sulu and Scotty in 2009’s Star Trek, directed by Abrams, which reset the timeline and allowed for the reboot to exist unencumbered from the hundreds of hours of Trek continuity that had come before.

The actors returned in two sequels, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, also directed by Abrams, and then Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond in 2016.

Abrams is producing the new, as-yet-untitled film through Bad Robot, with Matt Shakman directing a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires.

The screenplay is based on an earlier draft by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Paramount was close to bringing back this cast once before, in 2018, which fell through after Paramount reportedly could not close a deal with Pine, and Chris Hemsworth, who played Kirk’s father.

Since then, Paramount never stopped exploring several other avenues for Trek features, but none went anywhere. Bringing the 2009 cast back could also prove a challenge given how the actors have all had busy schedules in recent years.

In addition, one member of the 2009 Trek cast will be missing from the line-up. Anton Yelchin, who played Pavel Chekov, died in a tragic accident in June 2016, a month before Beyond opened in theatres.

At that film’s premiere at San Diego Comic Con, the cast, filmmakers and invited guests sat in a full minute of silence in tribute to the late actor.