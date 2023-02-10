Star Wars Eclipse still going strong

REVEALED two years ago without any significant updates, chatter around Star Wars Eclipse has resurfaced in Japan.

In a recent IGN interview during the Tokyo Game Show, Quantic Dream marketing vice-president Lisa Pendse explained that while Star Wars Eclipse is an action-adventure game, it will still have “all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title”.

This means Star Wars Eclipse will have branching narratives that adapt to players’ choices, similar to previous games developed by Quantic Dream.

To those who are familiar with the studio’s games, this means something else. If someone dies, the story will just keep on going. “There’s no game over,” said Pendse.

“Anyone can die, anything can happen, and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there.”

This is not the first time a statement like this has been released by a Quantic Dream employee. In the lead-up to the studio’s release of Beyond: Two Souls in 2013, Quantic Dream founder David Cage was quoted saying, “I’ve always felt that ‘game over’ is a state of failure more for the game designer than from the player”.

Quantic Dream developed a sort of notoriety with 2010’s Heavy Rain, which was further cemented after Detroit: Become Human was released in 2018.

On top of being story-heavy, interactive games, its games tend to be unironically self-serious, to the point that they become unintentional absurdist comedies.

In other words, the games by the studio tend to be train wrecks that are hard to look away from, so it will be interesting to see how Quantic Dream’s development ethos collides with the Star Wars universe.