Starbucks adds to the Disney magic

LAST Saturday, an exciting collaboration was unveiled in Kuala Lumpur that will delight fans of both Starbucks and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia. This unique partnership is set to craft an unforgettable Starbucks experience, complete with a fresh selection of Disney-inspired merchandise and chic lifestyle accessories that are bound to evoke cherished memories for people of all ages.

This enchanting collection, known as the “Starbucks Relive the Magic Together” series, stars beloved Disney characters like Mickey and Friends, Chip and Dale, Dumbo, Stitch, and Angel. It features an exclusive array of merchandise adorned with charming character art and vintage flair.

Launched last Sunday for a limited time, this nostalgic ensemble will be available across Malaysia, seamlessly blending Disney’s timeless tales with Starbucks’ iconic ambience to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

This heartwarming assortment extends beyond mere screen magic. Comprising 15 distinct drinkware designs and six lifestyle accessories, it includes mugs, reusable cups, and tumblers, ideal for savouring your preferred Starbucks beverage whether you are at the office or home. Every item in this collection boasts playful Disney-themed artwork cleverly infused with the familiar Starbucks essence.

In addition to the captivating merchandise, there will also be delightful gift-with-purchase premiums such as ornaments, pin badges, and embroidered patches. Detailed information on how shoppers can acquire these charming additions will be revealed soon.

Starbucks’ “Relive the Magic Together” collection is accessible at all Starbucks® outlets throughout Malaysia, while supplies last.

This collaboration between Starbucks and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia promises an enchanting journey down memory lane, allowing fans to rekindle the magic. Take your chance to be part of this heartwarming experience and bring a touch of Disney wonder to your daily life.