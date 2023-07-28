Starbucks Malaysia celebrates double glory

THE thrill of victory filled the air as Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company (Starbucks Malaysia) took center stage, proudly accepting not one but two prestigious accolades at the highly anticipated Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards 2023. The star-studded event, graced by the esteemed presence of Minister of Women, Family & Community Development YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, served as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and community-driven initiatives.

Award 1: Company of the Year (F&B Retail) - Community Engagement Award

With a sparkle in their eyes, Starbucks Malaysia shone bright as they claimed the coveted “Company of the Year” title in the Food & Beverage Retail category for their exceptional Community Engagement efforts. Standing tall among competitors, Starbucks showcased their trailblazing Starbucks Upcycled Flavorlock Pouch Project – a revolutionary initiative that resonates with their commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The Starbucks Upcycled Flavorlock Pouch Project emerged as a beacon of hope for the environment and local communities alike. Through the ingenious practice of upcycling, Starbucks not only reduced waste but also uplifted the lives of marginalised communities by providing them with skill development and meaningful employment opportunities. This award was a resounding affirmation of the power of collective action and the instrumental role businesses can play in shaping a more sustainable future.

Their remarkable collaboration with YWCA KL allowed Starbucks to further contribute to society's welfare, with RM1 donated to the Vocational Training Opportunity Centre (VTOC) for every pouch purchased. The VTOC empowered young girls and women from the B40 communities with essential vocational skills, such as sewing and tailoring, thus opening doors to income opportunities and entrepreneurial education. This visionary initiative not only reduced Starbucks' environmental footprint but also demonstrated their dedication to sustainability and support for underprivileged communities.

Award 2: Personality of the Year Sustainability Leadership Award

In an unforgettable moment, the spotlight shifted to honour the esteemed CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and Managing Director of Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Dato’ Sydney Quays, as he was bestowed with the “Personality of the Year Sustainability Leadership Award.” Dato’ Sydney’s exceptional vision and unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives within the F&B retail sector placed him at the forefront of sustainability leadership.

As the face of Starbucks Malaysia, Dato' Sydney exemplified extraordinary dedication in championing sustainability and responsible practices. Under his unparalleled leadership, Starbucks achieved ambitious sustainability goals while inspiring partners (employees) and customers to actively participate in building a greener, more equitable world.

Dato’ Sydney’s entrepreneurial brilliance was no secret, having received the prestigious title of Master Entrepreneur of the Year in both 2022 and 2023 – an honour reserved for outstanding entrepreneurs who leave an indelible mark on their industries and communities. His visionary leadership extended the Starbucks brand's influence by establishing Starbucks Signing Stores, embracing inclusivity and empowering the Deaf community. With unwavering commitment to excellence, Dato’ Sydney's impact transcended the business world, becoming a symbol of innovation, leadership and meaningful community engagement.

“We unite our partners (employees), customers, communities, non-profit partners, and civic leaders at Starbucks to strengthen our neighborhoods. The increasing interest in environmental issues among consumers has motivated us to enhance our commitment to prioritising sustainability in our business,“ said Dato’ Sydney. He emphasised that the award not only celebrated their commitment to promoting sustainable living and eco-friendly initiatives but also recognised the trust they had fostered with their cherished customers.

Starbucks Malaysia remains steadfast in their pursuit of positive change and an inclusive future. The two prestigious awards stand as a testament to the unwavering support and dedication of partners, customers and stakeholders, who all played a pivotal role in propelling Starbucks towards a sustainable and brighter tomorrow.

