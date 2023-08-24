Starfield release

New world-building game includes religious factions

Starfield has been described by game director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”. – PICS BY BETHESDA

As Starfield inches closer to release on Sept 6, Bethesda is slowly pulling the curtain back on its Xbox console exclusive set in space. Similar to many of Bethesda’s previous works like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, Starfield’s premise is relatively simple, featuring the usual warring factions, complex politics and uneasy conflicts, and all set against an expansive world ripe for exploration (or destruction). On Aug 16, Bethesda held a new Q&A with fans on Discord, with lead designer Emil Pagliarulo and lead quest designer Will Shen on question-answering duty.

Though many of the answers were the usual ambiguous or expected ones, new details were revealed, such as these that were highlighted by Kotaku: > Playing the entire game non-lethally is not possible. > Crimes come with punishment, as players can be sent to jail, pay a fine or resist arrest. > Crews can have up to 20 named characters > Certain items are contraband, and will need to be hidden on the ship using special modules to pass inspection