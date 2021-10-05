Stars express support for abortion rights

MOVIE stars Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer took part in the Rally for Aborting Justice in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

Schumer, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of herself standing alongside a pregnant Lawrence, 31, at the Women’s March protest held in Freedom Plaza.

The comedienne, who was dressed in a jumpsuit and a blue cap, held a sign saying: “Abortion Is Essential”, while the Silver Linings Playbook actress was decked in a checkered dress displaying her baby bump and holding a handwritten sign reading: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies” during the rally.

In her caption for the picture, Schumer wrote: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here”, in a show of support for women’s reproductive rights.

The caption referred to the fact that after enduring years of pain, Schumer recently had her uterus and appendix removed following a diagnosis of endometriosis, while Lawrence is currently expecting her first child with husband, Cooke Maroney.

Despite their different circumstances, both stars were united in their support for women’s reproductive rights, which has come increasingly under fire in the US.

According to Reuters, more than 650 marches took place across the country as the US Supreme Court prepared to consider another restrictive ban on abortion rights, including a plea by Mississippi lawmakers to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion.