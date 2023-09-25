Start from scratch

AS the marketing for next year’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ramps up, key details of the game are being gradually released.

Being the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, most players have been curious how Rebirth will treat the progression they made in Remake, as the events in the latter directly lead into the former, along with having the same characters in the party.

Many assumed they would be able to port or import their saved data from Remake into Rebirth, effectively starting the sequel with the same progression, skills, weapons, accessories and summons they ended Remake with, but that will apparently not be possible.

In a PlayStation Blog interview with the game’s developers, director Naoki Hamaguchi explained that players will not be able to transfer their overpowered characters from Remake into the sequel.

He even noted that each entry in the “FFVII remake trilogy” will function as a standalone game. “Because of this, each game’s balancing is done independently”, explained Hamaguchi. “And a player’s levels and abilities will not carry over from one game to the next.”

Ultimately, these mean players can’t port over their overpowered characters or equipment, like the Gotterdammerung accessory that gives players a full Limit Break gauge at the start of any battle. Accessories like that would only trivialise any challenge in Rebirth’s early areas, which would render the game design and difficulty balancing pointless.

However, Hamaguchi revealed that those who played Remake will have “special bonuses” once they boot up Rebirth.

According to Square Enix’s official website, players will receive the Leviathan Summon Materia and the Ramuh Summon Materia should they have a save date for Remake and Intermission, respectively.

This should serve as some consolation, as these two free materials were originally only available in their respective games after beating certain challenges.