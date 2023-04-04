Stay and unwind INN-side

The first INNSiDE hotel in Malaysia is located in Cheras, surrounded by shopping and nightlife

THE contemporary INNSiDE by Meliá Kuala Lumpur Cheras is a new 238-room property that is designed for guests who look for a sense of fluidity when it comes to mixing work and play, and who seek a hotel that can inspire them to do both. Situated in the vibrant commercial hub of Cheras, surrounded by shopping and nightlife, Malaysia’s first INNSiDE hotel opens with a playful design that offers spaces for business and leisure.

Nancy Ning, Head of Owner Relations & Pre-opening, Meliá Hotels International, said: “As the first INNSiDE property to open in Malaysia this is a huge milestone for us and one that we should all be proud of.” She added: “We now have 38 INNSiDE hotels in 15 different countries and this property is joining a stellar line up of hotels in some of the most popular travel destinations around the world.” Also there was His Excellency José Luis Pardo Cuerdo, the Ambassador of Spain to Malaysia. He remarked that the opening of INNSiDE by Meliá Kuala Lumpur Cheras is a testament to the strong ties between Spain and Malaysia. “We are delighted to see Meliá Hotels International expanding its presence in this dynamic market. INNSiDE by Meliá is a brand that represents innovation, design and sustainability. We are confident that it will be well-received by the Malaysian market,” he added.

To enhance co-working and stimulate creativity the hotel has two vibrant multifunctional areas, The Big Ideas Space and The Recording Studio, that can cater for up to 30 guests. Situated on the 5th floor, the Big Ideas Space features comfortable couches with bold pops of colour and design: mossy green, turquoise, and houndstooth sit alongside each other. A spacious meeting table overlooking a projector caters for small groups and digital nomads. Inspirational messages and funky art bedeck the walls and books and games are strategically placed for downtime. The Recording Studio, which also shares the 5th floor of the hotel, features a big screen TV and a multitude of cosy spaces to work or chat.

The hotel also features an alfresco palm tree-fringed infinity pool with an expansive sun-lounging deck that’s open all day. Those wanting to workout can do so at any hour with a 24-hour gym featuring weights and state-of-the-art cardio equipment. The property offers six room categories. The entry level room type, The INNSiDE Room, starts at 22 square metres and features a rain shower, plush king-sized bed and local art, along with touches of turquoise through the chairs framing the in-room desk, and purple lighting. The most decadent room choice is one of the two Townhouse Xtra accommodation options, which are 85 and 102 square metres. The spacious suite features separate living/dining and sleeping areas, and a bathroom with a freestanding deep soaking tub overlooking the city. The suite type also features two TVs, a Nespresso coffee maker, video-game consoles and a free premium mini bar.