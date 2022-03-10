Stay young over time

FROM around the age of 25, the first signs of ageing start to become apparent on the surface of the skin. Fine lines appear first and wrinkles, a loss of volume and a loss of elasticity become noticeable over time.

Since early prevention is key, you can slow down skin ageing by incorporating anti-ageing products in your skincare routine as early as your 20s and 30s. With NUTOX, Malaysia’s leading skincare brand, you have the power to slow time and achieve smooth, hydrated and supple skin with their all-new two must-haves: NUTOX Advanced Youth Restoring Micro Active Essence and Serum!

Formulated with key ingredients that promote cell regeneration and collagen production, the NUTOX Advanced Youth Restoring Micro Active range boasts a superior technology with Micro Active System – a new breakthrough technology that delivers precious micro-targeted active ingredients and nutrients deeper into the skin layers precisely and effectively, for optimal penetration and zero product waste.

The Essence and Serum contain potent key ingredients such as the Bird’s Nest Amino Acid, which also stimulates cell growth and protects the skin barrier, with 15 types of amino acids, antioxidants, and collagen, all of which pack a powerful boost that maintains skin resilience, hydration and health.

Jasper Lim, executive director at Tohtonku shared: “We always look to provide the best solutions for skincare enthusiasts looking to achieve all-around healthy skin. That is why with our latest advanced youth restoring range, we have taken care to produce formulations of the highest quality and utilise effective ingredients such as the Immortelle flower and Rosehip Oil to help achieve significantly lifted and more resilient skin.”

Five years ago, the average person didn’t know what the skin barrier was. Today, the hashtag #skinbarrier has 302.2 million views on TikTok and combine with the increasing impact the environment has on our skin, repairing our skin barriers is now more important than ever.

That is where the NUTOX Advanced Youth Restoring Micro Active Essence comes in. Fortified with Betaine to help strengthen and hydrate the skin barrier while providing youth-restoring properties sourced from the goodness of the Immortelle flower, the essence maintains skin moisture and refines skin texture, promoting soft and plump skin whilst increasing skin resilience against external stressors.

In Malaysia’s hot climate, the extrinsic factors that cause skin ageing includes your lifestyle habits (smoking, diet), and exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and pollution.

With that, Lim shared: “The Advanced Youth Restoring Micro Active range works to combat these external factors using carefully formulated ingredients for maximum impact.”

The NUTOX Advanced Youth Restoring Micro Active Serum uses a powerful combination of Actigenic+ and Rosehip Oil to strengthen and protect the skin, simultaneously helping regenerate and reconstruct the skin barrier with Swertia Chirata extract. This combination works to provide skin strength and elasticity, reducing wrinkles in seven days – giving you softer, plumper skin for that youthful look.

