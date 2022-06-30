Stealing hearts and minds

THE POPULAR Money Heist, which was released on Netflix in 2017, quickly became a global hit. The announcement of a Korean remake came as no surprise as the original Money Heist was regarded as one of the streaming platform’s biggest blockbusters internationally.

The six-part Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area takes place in a one-of-a-kind geopolitical setting. The story begins in an alternate universe year 2025, when the present Joint Security Area between a now ‘united’ North and South Korea has been transformed into a Joint Economic Area centred around the Unified Korean Mint.

The Professor (Yoo Ji-Tae) gathers a unique gang of thieves to pull off a robbery unlike any other seen in history. There is a new dynamic conflict between North and South Korea. Because of the differences betwen the communist North and the capitalist South, the anticipated formation of a joint currency is predicated on economic politics.

The Professor and the thieves’ obsession with executing a world-changing theft without getting their hands dirty is central to the plot. And everything has to be based upon the Professor’s ultimate rule – no one must die, not even for four trillion won.

One thing that works for this version is the star cast’s sincere performances. Aside from their names, the characters have nothing in common with the Spanish version of Money Heist. Each character’s history has been revised to reflect the “Korean” scenario. The actors did not imitate or make the characters appear in an exaggerated way compared to the original version. I would say this is the show’s strongest contribution. Yoo Ji-tae as Professor is almost perfect – of course, he doesn’t adjust his spectacles like the original series’ Alvaro Morte, but every time he appears on screen, he manages to capture people’s heart with his cool personality.

Kim Yunjin, who plays crisis negotiating team head Seon Woojin, is strong and seamlessly portrays the character. And of course, we cannot forget Park Hae-soo, the outstanding actor who portrays the suave but terrifying Berlin. One of the breakout stars of last year’s Squid Game, Park adds yet another incredible series to his resume.