Stealing it all

Hundreds of movies are released each year, ranging from superhero movies, romance dramas, badly-written comedies, copycat horror movies with nothing new to offer and sequels galore. But once in a while, Hollywood gets things right, and we are treated to an intelligently made movie that captures our attention from the get-go, lead us on an emotional rollercoaster and does not release it until the end credits stop running. This time, we explore some of the finest heist movies ever made. 1. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs turned Quentin Tarantino into a household name, and one of the most influential filmmakers of our time. Six criminals with vastly different personalities and backgrounds are recruited to rob a jewellery store. The viewers are shown what happens before and after the crime but not the actual act itself. Trust Tarantino to make a heist movie without showing the actual heist but the movie was well received and developed a cult following. British film magazine Empire named Reservoir Dogs as the greatest independent film of all time, and a must-watch for fans of the genre. 2. Heat (1995)

Nearly three hours long, this Michael Mann masterpiece is a delightful character study of a master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert DeNiro) on one side and the hard-boiled, no-nonsense homicide detective Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) on the other. In between spurts of action and gunfire, we get to see each of the main character’s worlds slowly crumbling, as they play cat and mouse with each other, culminating in an unforgettable scene at a diner where DeNiro and Pacino finally get to share an epic moment on screen together. Heat is regarded by critics as one of the best American heist movies ever made and it is easy to see why. 3. Ocean’s 11 (2001)

This 2001 Steven Soderbergh remake is a worthy successor to the classic Ocean’s 11 starring the legendary Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Just released from prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) has only one goal ... win back his ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts) from casino tycoon Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). To achieve this, Danny seeks out his partner-in-crime Rusty (Brad Pitt) and pitches him the audacious idea of robbing all three of Benedict’s casinos in a single night. What follows is a super fun recruitment montage of Danny and Rusty rounding out the crew for the job. As far as ensemble casts go, Ocean’s 11 features enough star power to light up half of Hollywood. Spawning two successful sequels and more recently a spinoff starring Sandra Bullock, the Ocean’s film series have collectively grossed over US$1.4 billion worldwide. 4. Inside Man (2006)

Something special happens when Denzel Washington and Director Spike Lee work together. Inside Man, their fourth collaboration together is no different. Set in Lee’s beloved New York City, the movie centres around an elaborate bank heist by Dalton Russell (Clive Owen) and his crew. When the robbers lock down a Manhattan bank and take the people inside hostage. Detective Keith Frazier (Washington) is assigned to negotiate with Russell. What ensures is thrilling entertainment as the plot and the reason behind the robbery is slowly revealed. 5. Inception (2010)