Steps to manifesting your dream job

HAVE you ever wondered why good things comes easy to some people, while others struggle? The answer is actually simple. They must have gotten their manifestation techniques correct either consciously or subconsciously. We’ve all heard the phrase “you get what you give.” With manifesting, the practice of intentionally creating what you want, this takes on a whole new meaning – one that revolves around the concept of energy. Do you know that all of us are manifesting all the time, even without being aware of it? By understanding how it works and how you can improve your techniques, you can channel your energy on the right path and manifest exactly what you want. To manifest something is to clearly focus on and think about it, to secure yourself in a mindset where you so firmly believe in what you’re manifesting, that it is bound to come your way. To summarise it in one sentence: the energies you exude will attract the same kind of energies in return. Here you will find how to manifest your dream job, explained in simple steps.

Clarify what you want The key to manifesting is to feel the energy of what you’d like to experience. Does this require work on your part? Of course it does! While the universe does want to help you out and give you the best, you still need to work towards your goals. You’ll have to clarify what you want and why you want it. The more specific you can be, the better it will get. Make a list of precisely what you want because this list helps you clarify your intentions and access a vibrant mental picture of what you desire. You need to set your intention when you’re writing this down. When you clarify what you want to feel, you can start to tap into those feelings. Visualise reaching your goals An important component in knowing how to manifest anything is to point your energy towards attraction. Once you have set those clear intentions, take time each day to soak in the feeling of what you want. This can be done in various ways, but popular ones are meditation and visioning exercises. Remember, if you want this to become a reality, you’re going to have to visualise yourself experiencing this job and truly feel it. Feel the happiness and pressure that this dream job has. The more you take time to feel the feeling of what you ultimately desire, the closer you will be to attaining it. Carve time out of each day to take action. Sit in your favourite outdoor spot or walk a quiet path and really envision yourself where you want to be. Visualise yourself sitting in an office, wearing a suit, chatting with coworkers, clients, working on projects, essentially everything that you want to have from your job will need to be visualised.

Recognise your limiting beliefs Your belief system is a mishmash of ideas collected over a lifetime. Some of them are from your own past experiences, while you must have gained others from your environment. This means some of your beliefs may not agree with your dreams. Or even contradict them. When you have limiting beliefs, it would be impossible to realise your dreams. To succeed in manifestation, you need to identify and eliminate such mental blocks that do not conform with your dream. Once you have identified them, list them and turn them around into affirmations. For example, if you believe “I am not good at job interviews”, reverse it to “I am good at job interviews”. These make the most powerful and effective affirmations. Repeat them as often as you can. Show gratitude Gratitude is an instant energy booster you can use in the manifestation process. You can make this part of your daily routine. Think of all the good things that happened to you and allow the feeling of thankfulness to well up in your mind. During the manifestation process, you are imagining that your goal is already manifested. Use this opportunity to give thanks to the Universe for helping you get your dream job. Feeling grateful for the blessings already received is powerful. Giving thanks in advance helps you become an energetic match to your desire quickly.