FEW athletes have achieved what Nicol David has during her career. She is considered the greatest squash player in the world, racking up 108 consecutive wins between August 2006 to September 2015. She was even made a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador.

Nicol spoke with theSun recently by phone, from her home in Colombia.

“After I retired I decided to have Colombia as my second base. I have been travelling all over and I really love this place. I feel like it is home as well, only on the other side of the world. I love the people and the food. So I though why not?” said Nicol.

“It is nearer to the US, where I have some work there. Maybe to do some squash as well. I have a good bunch of friends here and it is nice.

“It is all work when I am back in Kuala Lumpur. This is a nice getaway. It has always been my dream to be in South America. I feel like I am a part of it. I like the culture, and the energy is just great.”

She achieved many things through squash, and also became one of the most prominent voices of her generation.

“I was working with UNDP as a global ambassador for some time. Now that I have retired from squash, I have been speaking to them to see in what areas I can help, such as speaking to the youth and tackling issues that involve them, reaching out to the less fortunate, and also in regards to women empowerment.”

Nicol has previously expressed her desire to become an engineer one day (following in the footsteps of her father) but she is currently happy with the way things are.

“I want to use my experience as an athlete to give back to the community, share my experience with youth, and show them what hard work is all about if they want to fulfill their own dreams. I stand for the empowerment of women, youth and sports.”