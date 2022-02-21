Stinky no more!

BODY odours make your nose wrinkle before you even realise where the bad smell is coming from. Bad body odour makes people avoid us. But that’s not something surprising, is it? We live in a hot country and body odour just comes with the territory! We all sweat. But before you leave the house, there are certain things you can do to make sure you handle certain body odours well and don’t offend others! Remember, sweat itself is odourless. It is the bacteria in the sweat that causes the odour.
-> Wash regularly
Proper cleaning can make a big difference. If you are prone to body odours, wash the area that is causing the discomfort more often. While you’re at it, think twice before putting on the same pants or t-shirt again. You don’t need to wash all your clothes after each wear, but you may need to wash them more often if you tend to sweat a lot. Shirts and other clothing that touch the armpits should be washed after wearing whenever you experience body odour. Wear a basic layer, such as a short-sleeved t-shirt, to cover your armpits and prevent sweat and bacteria from spreading to your sweaters and outerwear. This eliminates the need for frequent washing. Also, both you and your sweater will smell better and prevent the risk of smelling bad and avoid people’s stares on you.
-> Take care of what you eat
What you eat directly affects your body odour, not just from your breath. Foods that contain sulfur, such as kale and broccoli, can increase odour. Onions and garlic are common culprits. Curries and other spicy spices can also get into your body odour. One way to reduce these odours is to include mess meat in your diet. You don’t have to quit meat entirely, but being mostly vegetarian can help neutralise odours. So try to consume more vegetables and fruits! Remember to pay attention to what you eat.
-> Handle smelly feet
There’s always this one person we all hate whenever he or she takes off their shoes. Don’t be that person. It is very important to change your socks every day. If your feet sweat a lot, consider changing your socks every two hours. Purchasing socks made cotton or wool is a great way to reduce smelly feet. It is okay to invest in quality shoes as cheap ones are not good for your feet. Wash your feet with soap and rub your feet when you are showering, many people tend to leave out that part. Dead skin builds up on your feet as you walk, which eventually stinks.
Also, make sure your shoes are dry before putting them on and change your shoes frequently! Do not wear the same shoes for several days in a row.
-> Handling underarms
Here’s a tip. Clean your armpits regularly with a mixture of baking soda and lemon juice. Both items have antibacterial properties that would help you get rid of body odours. Alternatively, add a tablespoon of baking soda to your bath water every few days. Exercise every day and drink lots of water. Wear cotton and breathable fabrics instead of synthetics like polyester, especially when exercising. Synthetic fibres trap sweat and allow bacteria to thrive. Be sure to check the label on the garment before purchasing. You may want to consider using armpit pads under tight-fitting clothing such as blouses, while men should consider wearing a short-sleeved cotton vest under their shirt to control both smell and sweat.
-> The right deodourant
It’s okay to invest in antiperspirants and deodorants. Antiperspirants are more effective at controlling armpit sweat, while deodorants only mask the odour at first, but eventually mix with the sweat to create a much stronger, unpleasant odour. Searching for the right deodorant can be annoying, but if your current choices don’t work, it’s time to throw them out and try new ones. It’s better than using a deodorant that barely lasts for two hours. It may take several tries to find a deodorant that fits your needs well but once you manage to stick on the right ones, it’s all good then. Always keep an eye for irritation when experimenting to get the best one.
-> Update laundry routine
Now this is an obvious fact. Wash your clothes as soon as possible regularly. Do not allow sweat to sink into the fabric. Otherwise, you may have a hard time removing odours from your clothes. Turn the clothes inside out and wash them. Let your detergent remove sweat and odours from the inside of your shirt. As a matter of fact, if you’ve ever put on a clean shirt and find yourself smelling stale even before you reach the office, your fabric softener could be the cause. The fabric softener remains on the fabric surface of the garment, preventing air penetration and evaporation. This means the fabric doesn’t get the air it needs to fight odour-causing bacteria.